Avoiding the symptoms of fall allergies

(NBC) – As ragweed season kicks off with the start of temperate days and cold nights, here are a few ways you can avoid feeling the worst of the runny nose, sniffling and sinus problems. It’s early September, when summer meets fall and when allergy sufferers meet ragweed.

“The ragweed pollen comes out and you can’t help it.. you just breathe it in – it’s everywhere,” says Dr. Greg Levitin from.

Levitin is an ENT at N.Y. Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mt Sinai Hospital. He says ragweed season happens when we have cool nights and warm days.

“One of the first things I tell patients is to close the windows. it’s a nice time of year – it’s cool- to open the windows but it lets those pollens in,” says Dr. Levitin.

He recommends rinsing with a saline or saltwater nasal spray to clean out pollen that collects inside your nose. Over the counter steroid nasal sprays or antihistamines can also alleviate congestion, a runny nose, drippy eyes, and sneezing. Mold can also trigger fall allergies.

“This time of the year there can be extra moisture that sticks around for a lot longer without the warm days to really evaporate a lot of the water,” adds Dr. Levitin.

If you’re suffering, your symptoms may linger for the next 4 to 6 weeks. Once the cold arrives for good, you’ll be good.

