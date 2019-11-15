At-home workouts making come back with streaming options

(NBC) – Those fitness DVDs may have gone by the wayside but at-home workouts are making a comeback with a growing number of streaming options that bring the gym to you.

Beachbody, a company celebrating its 20th year making video workouts, is beefing up its on-demand platform.

Trainer Jericho McMatthews is launching her Morning Meltdown 100 program, part of more than 800 workouts users can access on Beachbody on Demand for about two dollars per week.

Beachbody on Demand is available to stream on a tv or through an app. The programs include nutrition plans.

There are also many free fitness apps such as Sworkit.

You can even get a digital personal trainer with an app like Openfit, which takes a facetime-like approach to fitness coaching.

Whatever your preference, it may be a good idea to get a routine set in stone now.

“Just knowing that motivation tends to fall off closer to holidays when it starts cooling down,” explains Jericho McMatthews.

