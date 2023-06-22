SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a problem that seems to never goes away, the lack of blood donations. The American Red Cross said it’s concerned with last month’s shortage of blood.

The Red Cross said May saw 26,000 fewer donors, which could be attributed to travel.

Along with more people traveling – the lack of blood donations can be traced back to other things. As the summer rolls around – trauma centers demand more blood supply, according to the Blood Connection.

You can visit their website to schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross or through their mobile app. You can also schedule an appointment through the Blood Connection‘s website.