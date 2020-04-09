American Red Cross asks for donations to ensure stable blood supply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross is asking people to continue donating to meet the essential need for blood transfusions. The charity’s employees said blood has a shelf life of about 42 days, and with cities across the country abiding by stay-at-home orders, the Red Cross wants people to know that donating is considered an essential service.

Although recent donations have helped the Red Cross fulfill their supply for immediate needs, they are asking for long-term donors to ensure a stable blood supply—asking donors to look at donating blood as a marathon, not a sprint. Carrie Friend, a Biomedical Account Manager for the American Red Cross, encouraged individuals to keep their scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new ones to maintain the organization’s ability to supply blood during the global pandemic and beyond.

“In the summer generally we already see a reduced amount of blood donations because schools aren’t running and those who go to schools account for 20 percent of our blood donations so as soon as summer hits we generally see a reduction in blood donations,” Friend stated.

Hurricane season, car accidents, cancer patients, and essential surgeries all depend on consistent transfusions. Red Cross officials said they are taking every necessary precaution to keep donors and employees safe—hoping people will continue to remember why donating is an essential need.

Friend expressed gratitude to donors and blood drive sponsors whose help enabled the American Red Cross to meet immediate patient needs. the continued public support that helped the Nonprofit organization

The Red Cross is asking people to schedule only by appointment. Their staff is taking extra precautions like checking donors temperatures, distancing donors to abide by social distancing measures, and sanitizing their equipment regularly. Friend encouraged donors to call before scheduling their appointment to ensure they meet the health and eligibility requirements. You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.