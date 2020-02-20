Alzheimer’s Association hosts open public forum to create conversation and education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are over 5.8 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and 150,000 of them are Georgians.

Staff at the Coastal Area Alzheimer’s Association said, ‘No one should go through this disease alone.” Today they are hosting a public forum to address how to prevent and identify the disease as well as shed light on the local support options of family, friends, and caregivers.

Socializing, staying active as long as possible, and challenging your cognition are all actions local health experts said could be critical in preventing Alzheimer’s. Kayley Fleming, the Family Support Programs Manager for the Coastal Area Alzheimer’s Association described her personal connection with Alzheimer’s —recounting her grandfather’s slow regression and the painful battle her family fought with him.

Fleming said her family’s history with Alzheimer’s ignited her desire to help both the people who are fighting the illness and their caregivers. She said today’s event will educate people about the ideas, as well as offer resources and support options.

“We’re going to do a presentation on what is ‘Alzheimer’s versus Dementia’ cause that’s a huge question that we get asked so often, ‘what is the difference?’. So we’re going to talk about that a little bit and then dive into kind of a forum type: what are the resources, what are the needs, and where are those gaps in Chatham County,” Fleming stated.

The event is today from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital (2nd floor, meeting rooms 1 and 2).

The local association said they always appreciate donations. Click HERE if you would like to volunteer as a community educator or a support group facilitator.