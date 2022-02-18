Allergists seeing increase in patients as spring allergies arrive earlier

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Allergists said they are seeing more people walking through their doors this winter, thanks to the weather.

“In fact, today, I saw 6 new patients,” said Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento.

Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento said the recent rain is bringing the pollen count down, but the warmer weather brings it right back up.

“The beautiful weather, so it’s warmer and windy, pollen gets suspended in the air. So, more exposure to people,” he said.

He said over the counter medications can help.

“When you’re sneezing, watering, itchy eyes that’s histamine. So, you need anti-histamine, things like Claritin, Zyrtec, Allegra,” said Dr. Sarmiento.

But, it’s not a one-time fix. He said people have to take these meds daily.

“When you’re congested, stuffy and a lot of swelling, you need an anti-inflammation. Usually, a steroid-based nasal spray,” he said.

A new approach to alleviating symptoms, according to Dr. Sarmiento, is getting an allergy shot.

“Very effective, very specific. When you get them, actually, it’s the only one that will truly break the cycle,” said Dr. Sarmiento.

Patient, Maria Krinke, has been seeing Dr. Sarmiento for three years.

“Trees, pollen, dust, mites, everything. Most everything and I didn’t know before, I was dying,” she said.

She gets her allergy shot weekly.

“The air’s bothering me, you know, because of the pollen and then when I get the shot, you know, it’s getting better,” said Krinke.

Dr. Sarmiento says about 1 in 4 people have allergies. He recommends getting tested to get the best treatment to avoid the scratchy eyes and constant sneezing. He says the pollen count is highest in the early morning, so other ways to help your allergies are going outside later in the day, wearing a mask and closing your windows and doors.

