Advisories issued for 3 beaches on Tybee Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department issued water quality advisories for 3 beach locations on Tybee Island.

The advisory area stretches from Lovell Street to Inlet Avenue, which includes: Middle Beach at Center Terrace, Strand Beach at the Pier, & South Beach at Chatham Street.

These advisories are only for the areas specified and do not impact the other beach areas on the island. The Health Department says there is no way of knowing if going into water that is under advisory will result in illness. However, these beach water advisories are to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.

Water samples are collected weekly on Tybee Island, and tested for enterococcus (pronounced: en·ter·o·coc·cus) bacteria which is found in warm blooded animals including humans but also birds, raccoons, deer, dolphins and other wildlife.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. The Chatham County Health Department recommends you do not swim or wade in the water in the area under advisory.

The areas will be re-tested, and the advisories will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.

