COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Almost one in five South Carolina children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent data from the state’s health agency.

Of the 439,755 children in that age group, 19.5% have received at least one dose, and 15.5% have completed vaccination, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Overall, 66.6% of South Carolinians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, and 57.4% have completed vaccination. Among all eligible South Carolinians, 62.4% have received at least one dose and 53.6% have completed vaccination.

On Wednesday, DHEC announced an additional 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 64 probable cases, 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and nine probable COVID-19 deaths. Of 2,872 new tests reported to the state, 8.7% were positive for the virus.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.15 million confirmed cases, 317,949 probable cases, 14,685 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,566 probable COVID-19 deaths.