Headaches can come seemingly out of nowhere causing an annoying pain in your head that won’t go away and our instinct is to take the nearest painkiller.

Before you reach for the bottle know that there are six types of headaches, and knowing the cause can help you relieve the pain faster.

Pain in the forehead

When you find that most of your pain is centered at the front of your head means that you need to get more sleep.

This happens because when you are sleep deprived neural plasticity in your brain decreases causing tension pains. Good news, grab a blanket and a pillow and get to sleep.

This pain could also be caused by medication, which if you are experiencing talk to a doctor.

Pain at the top of the head

A headache that extends from the front of your head to the top means that you need to eat something.

This pain is your body signally to you that more calories need to be consumed and your brain is not getting enough energy. You also may experience muscle tension as your body will release a compound called histamine that causes your muscles to strain.

Pain in the back of the head

This headache can mean you are under intense stress and need to find something calming to do. Taking a hot shower or watching an episode from a loved childhood show can help lower stress.

Behind-the-eye pain

This can be a signal that your eyes have been straining for too long and you need to take a break and let them rest.

Technology that we use today beams white-blue light when our eyes see better in warm natural light.

What can help is to change the settings on your laptop and smartphone to a warmer display as well as take healthy breaks from your devices.

Types of headaches illustrated on a woman’s face

Pain on on side or spot on the head

If you are feeling pain in one spot you may be experiencing a migraine which can be super painful and last for days.

Remedies include using an ice pack or hot compress on that area, hydrating, dimming the light, and or introducing some caffeine.

Pian in the cheekbones and bridge of the nose

This can be a sign of a sinus headache which is caused by inflammation from allergies, viruses, and or dry weather.

Allowing the mucus to drain from the system can relieve tension, as well as using a humidifier or a pot of boiling water to soften mucus.

If you try to remedy your pain on your own naturally or with medication and your symptoms don’t change or worsen, call a medical professional for a diagnosis and treatment.