Health, local officials speak out as COVID-19 Cases surge in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WSAV) – Since Thanksgiving, Bulloch County has seen a significant increase in Coronavirus numbers. The positivity rate is now over thirteen percent and the 36th death was confirmed yesterday.

“EMS has transported more Covid patients in the last week than they have in the last two to three weeks combined,” explains Director of Public Safety, Ted Wynn.

The number of hospitalizations was down to single digits three weeks ago and are now back up to double digits with seven patients on ventilators. Wynn says if things continue as they are, It’s likely we will see more cases as the weeks go by.

“Christmas is coming and families are going to be getting together so we are urging folks to continue wearing a mask and watch their distance and wash their hands frequently as well as avoid crowds,” Wynn adds.

Mayor McCollar of Statesboro says the city is currently involved in multiple initiatives to keep safety at the top of people’s minds.

“We’ve taken some of the blinking road signs and strategically placed them around the city to make sure citizens remember to adhere to C-D-C guidelines,” he says.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here.