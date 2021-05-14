Health Department partners with CORE to offer mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you live in Chatham County, free COVID-19 vaccine is coming to a location near you. The Chatham County Health Department is partnering with CORE (Community

Organized Relief Effort) to offer pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the county.

The first two mobile clinics will be held this weekend. Friday, May 14th from 10am-4 pm, vaccine will be available at Peña Barbershop at 11709 Largo Drive. Saturday, May 15th from 1-4 pm, vaccine

will be available at MedBank at 836 East 65th Street in Savannah. More sites and dates are

being scheduled and will be posted online.

Pre-registration is preferred but not required, and walk-ups are welcome. The site will offer no cost Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and up.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinic.

CORE and the Health Department are working with businesses and organizations around the

county to identify additional locations for mobile clinics, with a special focus on hard-to-reach

populations.

To pre-register, click here.