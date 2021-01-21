“He always jumped in and competed” Georgia Southern’s Lunsford has high praise for former kicker Tyler Bass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Playing on a super bowl team is elusive even for the best; in fact, only four Georgia Southern graduates have ever done it.

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has the chance to be number five.

Bass’ Bills play Kansas City at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

It will be a chance for Bass to shake off his performance in the divisional round, in which he missed two field goals against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bass’ former head coach Chad Lunsford thinks Bass has more than enough confidence and competitiveness to move forward.

“Our morning workouts, things that we do as an entire team, Tyler never shied away from that stuff,” Lunsford said. “Tyler always jumped in, competed and really went through the drills and really held his own against other guys team. He really separated himself from being just a specialist.”

Bass is not the only Eagle kicker to matriculate to the NFL.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo and longtime Tennessee Titan Rob Bironas also went from Paulson Stadium to the pros.

Lunsford is optimistic that the Eagles’ reputation for kicker development will help recruit the next great one.

“I do think we’ve got a lot of talent on our team, but I do think that we have some guys coming and we do have a lot of interest from other people,” Lunsford said. “We’re going to continue to sell that because as long as we can put guys in the NFL and get them those opportunities, I think that’ll be big for Georgia Southern.”