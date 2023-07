SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native Brian Harmen enjoys the 36-hole lead after day two of the Open Championship in Hoylake, England at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 21.

The Savannah Christian alum started off strong. He birdied holes two through five. The rest of Harman’s round was quiet until he ended the day with an eagle on 18.

The best for Harman in the Open is 26th. Harman’s third-round tee time is 10:30 a.m. EDT.