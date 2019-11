Hundreds of runners are getting ready for a local tradition. The 28th annual Hargray Hilton Head Island Bridge Run is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 9.

They’ll compete in 5k or 10k runs that go over the Broad Creek on the Cross Island Bridge.

This event has raised more than $45,000 for local charities over the years.

The race beings at 8 a.m. at Crossings Park (4 Haig Point Circle). It also ends there. Traffic will be down to one lane starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning until around 10 a.m.