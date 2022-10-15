HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville’s Festival on Main returned to the center stage in Jasper County this weekend.

Today is day two of Hardeeville’s third annual Festival on Main, an event featuring family, fun games, and food for all ages.

If you like good food, vendors, carnival rides and live music, Hardeeville’s Festival on Main is the place to be this weekend.

Admission to the event is free of charge, with all the festivities remaining open until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Event organizers say that this budding event has grown exponentially over the course of the last few years—providing Jasper County with an opportunity to come together as a community.

“This was our first year that we actually had to turn vendors away. We had so many people come in and out, wanting to support and as you can see, we just do not have the physical room to let people in so we’re just so thankful for all the vendors for trusting us and coming back to us to help provide an amazing experience to all of our residents,” said Imelda Golden, Programs and Events Manager at the Hardeeville Parks Recreation, and Tourism Department.

“We have people from all over Jasper and Beaufort county coming out and just enjoying a weekend of this beautiful weather.”

Even though Hardeeville’s Festival on Main will take place throughout the day Saturday, the next event here at the Hardeeville Recreation Complex will be on Monday, October 31st, for their special trunk or treat event.