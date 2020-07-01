Hardeeville votes down mandatory mask resolution

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The City of Hardeeville became the first Lowcountry municipality to vote against a mandatory mask order for its citizens.

The Hardeeville City Council unanimously said “no” to an ordinance which would have made people going into local retail stores, grocery stores and pharmacies wear a mask. In addition all retail and restaurant employees would be under the mask requirement.

The biggest issue was enforcement.



Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward says he didn’t think his department had the manpower to handle the additional rules.

Hilton Head, Bluffton, and the city of Beaufort have already passed a mandatory mask policy for their towns/cities. Port Royal and Beaufort County are meeting later on Wednesday to discuss a policy.

The Jasper County Council will talk about a mask ordinance at their regular meeting on Monday. The City of Ridgeland has no meeting set to discuss masks.



The Hardeeville Mayor and Council did end the meeting by “strongly encouraging” people in the city to wear masks. They also plan to film a public service announcement on the issue this week.