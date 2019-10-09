Hardeeville firefighters using their own backs to support Breast Cancer Awareness

Fire Department selling t-shirts all month to benefit cancer research

They are usually dressed in fireproof gear.

But this month Hardeeville firefighters are changing their colors from red to pink.

The department is wearing its own specially designed t-shirts in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

They will also continue a yearly tradition of selling specially designed pink shirts to the public.

All proceeds go directly to the Susan G Komen Foundation.

“Everybody knows someone who has been stricken with the disease,” says Eliott Dibiase, Assistant Chief, Hardeeville Fire. “We just want to bring awareness to it and help find a cure.”

The t-shirts will be on sale all month for $20.

You can buy one at the main fire station on Martin street.