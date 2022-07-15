SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Tech and The Harambee House will be hosting a free week-long summer camp for children ages 12 to 15 years old on July 18, 2022.

The summer camp will be held at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Food and transportation are included.

The camp aims to empower young people to identify environmental concerns such as flooding, create a plan and presentation on how to prevent or mitigate their effects, and present findings to local officials and policymakers.

The Harambee House asks that individuals who are interested call and schedule transportation at 818-296-9702 or 404-561-7627.

Email: tyran@theharambeehouse.net or contact Dr. Mustafa mustafa.shabazz@pe.gatech.edu for more information.