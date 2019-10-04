Hampton County authorities search for 2 prison escapees

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) two inmates escaped the Hampton County Detention Center.

Craig Housey and James Williams are considered dangerous. If you see them or have any information please dial 9-1-1 immediately.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in and around the towns of Varnville and Hampton and surrounding communities.

HCSO asks that residents keep all doors and vehicles locked and secure. More information will be available as this situation progresses.

