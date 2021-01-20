Half of Chatham County’s first responders are getting vaccinated, according to Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Confidence in the coronavirus vaccine is slowly growing, but the Coastal Health District says Wednesday that about half of the area’s first responders are getting a dose.

At Savannah Fire Rescue, the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF Local 574) says 36 percent of firefighters have been vaccinated since first responders became eligible for the vaccine.

“For our department, being a young department, we’re one of the more healthy departments in the city, so for a lot of us — we’re not in those at-risk categories for severe complications,” said Vice President Johnny Hinton. He says it’s one of several reasons why so many first responders in the union are opting-out of vaccination.

“These men and women go out every day and serve their community and I think it’s a testament really to just serving that community even more,” he explained.

At Savannah Police Department, a media representative says there are 480 sworn officers and even more employees. Of them, 200 have been vaccinated and she says more are opting-in every day.

One of Memorial Health’s top doctors says he saw the same early hesitancy in healthcare providers on campus. He says it’s hard to know right now how many staff members are vaccinated.

“We saw that natural pause…wanting to learn information. And then, acceptance,” said Associate Chief Medical Officer Doctor Stephen Thacker. “With that, we’ve seen improvement in the uptick of vaccines in our healthcare workers and have seen that continue to improve as we get outside of the holiday season.”

At Saint Joseph’s/Candler Hospital, 66 percent of all staff members have gotten a vaccine, according to its media representative.

At Liberty Regional Medical Center, the CEO says 200 of its 393 healthcare workers have received the vaccine. 118 have opted out and that “despite the science to support the vaccine, the #1 reason given by those not yet taking it is they feel the vaccine was rushed and they want to wait until their coworkers have had both doses of the vaccine to see how they do with it/how well it is tolerated.”

Dr. Thacker says there is a method to this process.

“Without those individuals healthy and doing their amazing job that they do, some components on how our cities perform safely is at risk,” he said.