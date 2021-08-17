‘Haiti is crying out for help:’ Local organizations working to provide relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local organizations are working to provide relief to Haiti, as the country is in devastation following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake on Saturday destroyed more than 37,000 homes and left more than 1,400 dead, according to Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection.

The Christian Revival and Restoration Center in Savannah has 200 pastors and a mission home in Haiti. The church has been connected to Haiti for 30 years.

“They are hurting,” Antoinette Dunham said. “One of the young girls, Alkena, told me she said, ‘Miss Toni we are scared to go inside.’ She said the streets are still rumbling, they are still shaking.”

Antoinette Dunham has been going on mission trips to Haiti for two decades. She is now calling on the Savannah community to help.

“Please help those who don’t have. Those who are running around in the streets scared to go under shelter because they don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Dunham said.

The CRC, in partnership with Christ Church Anglican, is working to provide relief to Haiti. Dunham said they are in need of monetary donations as well as food, medicine, hygienic supplies and personal protective equipment.

The organization is planning to go to Haiti “as soon as possible” to help with relief, Dunham said.

“To hear that they’ve had another earthquake, that their president was assassinated, that the political system is in turmoil, where does that leave the people?,” she said. “Where does that leave them?”

Brunswick-based MAP International is providing relief efforts. This week, the organization is sending medicine, supplies, water filters and PPE, according to a release.

“MAP has been supporting our partners in Haiti for long enough to know that the Haitian people are strong, and they are resilient,” Jason Elliott, MAP’s Director of Disaster Relief, said in a release. “Our hearts break to see the destruction that this earthquake has brought on their country, and MAP is moving quickly to send aid. Our prayers are with the survivors as they face the incredible task of rebuilding once again.”

Dunham is asking people to open their hearts.

“For Haiti I pray peace. For Haiti I pray love. And for Haiti I pray blessings,” she said.

To make a donation to CRC and Chris Church Anglican’s relief fund, click here and designate Haiti. To make a donation to MAP International’s relief fund, click here.