Habitat moves headquarters with help from rotary club

This weekend marks the start of a new chapter for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity — all of their operations are now under one roof.



Volunteers from the Metro Savannah Rotary Club helped move the administration offices from a home on 70th and Waters in Savannah to a newly-created space in the Habitat Restore on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.



The moves gives the organization a more efficient workspace as Habitat strives to make sure everyone has a decent place to live.



The executive director credits Metro Rotary with making a key investment in this stage of the nonprofit’s growth.



“It’s a game-changer in a number of ways because of the fact that people know where to find us; it gives us much more of a brand presence where everything is under one roof,” said Harold Tessendorf. “This is a long-term investment. I think it also talks to the fact that through the investment the club is making, it’s saying, this organization, Habitat for Humanity, is too essential to fail. This is an important need and we’re making a long term investment in it.”



The Metro Savannah Rotary Club also donated $10,000 to Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. Every year, the club picks one nonprofit to be its service partner. Members give a combination of hands-on volunteer hours and financial contributions.

