Habitat for Humanity’s new campaign sheds light on lack of affordable housing

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A new campaign by Habitat for Humanity is looking into ways to bring affordable housing to those in need.

‘A home shouldn’t cost anywhere near half your paycheck,’ are the words on signs made by Habitat for Humanity. They’re bringing awareness to their Cost of Home campaign.

The aim is to highlight how expensive decent housing can be for people who don’t have a lot of money. It also focuses on the lack of affordable housing options.

” One out of every six people in America are spending half of their income on housing and so we’re trying to make changes,” Kathy Jenkins, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County said.

“We have to make changes from the government level getting more resources pumped into affordable housing and raising awareness.”

Jenkins said the area that needs special attention is the part of Statesboro where the apartments and homes are on the edge of the city’s “Creek on the Blue Mile Project.” The city plans to build a lake and creek for the project and officials with habitat fear the change could push low-income families out.

“It’s a low-income predominantly African American mainly landlord owned community. All of those people are probably going to be living in lakefront housing and those landlords are going to want to sell to a different developer, which then causes all of those folks to become homeless,” Jenkins said.

Through habitat’s “Cost of Home” campaign the organization hopes to encourage landlords to keep housing affordable and prevent homelessness.

“We’re working with the city, with the GICH program that we’re trying to get into, get involved with that, with the local home builders… so we can be proactive and go ahead and be looking at housing solutions before this happens,” Jenkins said.

The campaign will be in motion for the next five years.