SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County is set to begin welcoming volunteers to help with the construction of the organization’s 24th home in Effingham. Preliminary construction is already underway to allow for volunteers starting Jan. 13 at 8 a.m.

“A Habitat home is not a handout, but a hand up. Volunteers are a key component to our mission of providing a pathway to homeownership for hardworking local families who might not achieve their goal otherwise,” says Jimmy Rutland, President/CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Effingham County. “Every set of hands makes a difference.”

To qualify a family must make 60% to 80% of the area’s median income, hold a certain credit score and debt thresholds, and are required to complete homeownership preparation and education workshops.

The family also completes 250 hours of “sweat equity” which includes helping with their home build or assisting with other Habitat projects. Closure on the home requires them to pay a 2% down payment and an affordable monthly mortgage.

On Jan. 10, a team of volunteers from Enterprise Rent-A-Car will raise the walls. Following that, volunteers from the public can join.

Construction will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the house is completed. Volunteers wishing to sign up can register here and must sign a waiver before arrival.

HFHI requires that all volunteers must be over the age of 15. All volunteers ages 15 to 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian to take part.

The site of the future home is located at 148 4th St. Ext. in Guyton, Ga., adjacent to the home that was completed last year.

For more information, please call 912-826-6433 or visit http://habitatec.org.