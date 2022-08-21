Exciting and overwhelming are the words one Garden City resident uses to describe the moment she got the keys to her brand new home.

Today, the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrated a new homeowner closing on her mortgage after months of hard work.

Inside the walls of Gabriell Brady’s new home—she takes a moment to embrace loved ones celebrating the long road traveled to becoming a homeowner.

“It’s exciting to see everybody out here supporting me like that, says the 24-year-old homeowner, “I really appreciate it. Know that it is hard work, it’s not going to come to you just like that. You have to work for it and stay committed.”

The 24-year-old says it took her a few months to get to this point.

“And the best part is my room”

Settling into a brand new home with her name on it.

“Home ownership is so important for generational wealth,” says Zerik Samples, CEO of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. “We want to make sure that individuals have the opportunity to not just be in a home and be housed but to be in a situation where they can gain equity in their home and they can make sure that they’re prepared to leave a legacy for their family.”

To qualify for the program, applicants have to prove a need like living in poor conditions or spending more than 30 percent of your income on housing. And, you have to put in the sweat to actually build your new home on top of monthly homeownership and financial classes.

“It means a lot to have someone to guide you so you won’t veer off into the wrong direction. It means a lot,” says Brady.

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Garden City to build more homes. This one on the corner of Davis and Sixth street is the seventh to be built in the Roslin community.

Samples says, “There are so many times that we see individuals are burdened by the cost of rent in this particular community. We believe that with the assistance of the city, municipalities, the county, different grants—that we can truly make home ownership affordable.”

With keys in hand and a dream turned reality, Gabriell says there’s now a lot to look forward to.

“Holidays, Christmas, Thanksgiving. Making memories.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire and how they address the need for safe and affordable shelter click or tap here.