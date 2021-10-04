Gulfstream unveils two all-new business jets, will create thousands of jobs in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace, one of our area’s largest private employers, unveiled two new state of the art aircrafts to add to their fleet, the G400 and the G800.

In turn, the creation of these two new aircrafts will bring thousands of new jobs to the Coastal Empire.

“The local jobs in Savannah that will be created by these airplanes is going to be in the thousands. We’ve hired about 3,000 people as I said so far this year. I think we have 2,000 jobs that are open right now, and as manufacturing continues to grow for the G700 and these two new airplanes, we’ll see job growth in Savannah,” said Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream.

Powered by high thrust Rolls Royce engines, the G800 will serve as their fastest and longest range aircraft yet. With a flight range of over 9,200 miles and the ability to fly at 9/10th’s the speed of sound.

“You think about it, we have the largest manufacturer in the state of Georgia that is going all-in on two new products. The fact that they have five new products that they’ve announced over the last 5-6 years in Savannah means that they are married to this community,” said Trip Tollison, President of Savannah’s Economic Development Authority.

Both the G800 and G400 are more economically friendly than previous models, reducing fuel consumption and emissions by close to 20%.

“We’ve been focused on climate change and making sure that we’re good stewards. All of these planes are more efficient, in fact, the G400 will be about 40% more efficient than its predecessor. So, we’re really leaning into this moment, we think it helps aviation to be at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions,” explained Burns.

The G800 will come first, and is set to hit the market in 2023. The G400 will follow, with deliveries anticipated to begin in 2025.