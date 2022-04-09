BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — In light of the deadly tornado that struck Bryan County on April 5, Gulfstream Aerospace donated a large amount to help victims.

Gulfstream donated $10,000 to the Bryan County Disaster Response Fund, set up by United Way of the Coastal Empire.

“Gulfstream actively supports our community in many ways and as soon as we understood the losses experienced in North Bryan County this week, we wanted to help,” said Mark Bennett, Operations Manager with Gulfstream. “We have long partnered with United Way of the Coastal Empire. We were happy to see they were establishing a Bryan County Disaster Response Fund.”

The fund helps to provide critical emergency support to Bryan County residents in need of temporary shelter, food and gas cards, replacement of clothing, medicine, and more. .

“We are so thankful Gulfstream stepped up so quickly and we welcome others,” said Brynn Grant, United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO. “Pembroke is a close and compassionate community and their rise to action has been inspiring to witness. For residents in neighboring counties and business leaders that want to help, we invite you to join Gulfstream in donating to this fund.”

To donate, text “HelpToday” to 40403 or by visit the United Way of the Coastal Empire website here.