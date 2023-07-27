SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern held a skills camp with New Hampstead. The players say they received college-level coaching they feel can help them as they try to win a region championship this fall. Specifically, the camp covered all the fundamentals: setting, passing, serving and receiving.

The players were excited because this was a new experience.

“We’ve been learning a lot of stuff today,” outside hitter Kally Foard said. “We’ve been going through a lot of stuff that we’ve been kind of roughing. We’re making a lot of progress. I think the girls have been doing amazing.

“It’s very positive,” outside hitter Andrea Walker said. “It’s helping us come more together as a team, more drills. Since most of us do want to go to Georgia Southern, we’re trying to look kind of good so we can so they can see us a little bit.”

New Hampstead opens the season with a doubleheader on Thursday, August 17.

The first match is against Glynn Academy followed by in-city rival Savannah Country Day.