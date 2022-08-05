First time students and parents entering the Student Union building to attend SOAR. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today was the final day for new Georgia University Armstrong Campus students to attend SOAR, the university’s student orientation program that allows students to learn about the university’s policies, engage with their advisors, and meet other students.

New GSU students checking in during SOAR. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

After officially checking in, students were invited into the Student Union Ballroom to browse campus departments focused on student support and success and receive university swag items like drawstring backpacks, cups, pens, and journals.

Some of the departments available to help answer student and parent questions were the Parent and Family Association, Student Employment Center, Campus Recreation and Intramurals, Financial Aid and the Academic Success Center.

Students browsing campus departments. (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

From there, students received a welcome in the Ogeechee Theater. “Welcome home, because this is your home now and we are so excited that you decided to begin your journey to, what I believe, is transforming your life, your education. That’s what we’re all about here at Georgia Southern.” said the University’s 14th president, Dr. Kyle Marrero.

He continued, “What makes us distinctive and special is that caring and can do attitude of what we can do to make sure your journey continues, is uninterrupted and everything that you need out of the institution to prepare yourself for your life, your career, for just all the complexities of the world and we’ve helped you get there.”

Students had the opportunity to tour the campus, get their ID cards and visit the university store.

On the overall SOAR experience, new student Amber Smith said, “It was cool walking around the campus and seeing the classrooms because it’s way better than high school.”

She continued, “I’m looking forward to meeting new people, joining some organizations and maybe taking a ski trip.”

The Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus offers more than fifty majors in areas of Science, Business, Education, Public Health, Fine Arts, Humanities and Health Professions that students can choose from.

The university also offers events and programs for students such as intramural and club sports as well as fitness and wellness classes. Students can also register for trips that include kayaking, skiing, and caving.

The fall semester begins for students on August 10th.