SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 204 at Ogeechee Road over the weekend.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), late Saturday night around 11 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ga 204 in the left lane, when they suddenly changed lanes and left the roadway. Troopers say this caused a separate vehicle to collide into the rear-end of a moped that was traveling in the right lane.

This crash remains under investigation by GSP.