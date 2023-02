POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Pooler involving a school bus.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a school bus and a Chrysler car crashed at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Parsons Avenue.

WSAV has learned at least one driver was ticketed for making an illegal turn.

It’s unclear at this time if any students were on the bus during the wreck. News 3 has reached out to the Effingham County School District for details.