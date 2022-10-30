CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 a.m. on October 30.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but the car was later recovered by police, however, the driver was not.

Police say that the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk when the accident happened. One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene while the second sustained serious injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop F Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are investigating.