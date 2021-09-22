Groups that help crime victims across South Carolina to receive $32 million in federal and state grants

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – The S.C. Public safety coordinating council formally approved grants for up to $32 million in federal and state funds for groups that help with crime victims.

One Lowcountry nonprofit called Hopeful Horizons is included in receiving just over a million dollars in grants.

Hopeful Horizons is a children’s advocacy domestic violence and rape crisis center that supports counties such as Beaufort, Bluffton, Hampton, Allendale, and Colleton.

Grants like these are crucial to nonprofits as the allocated $1.3 million covers one-third of the annual budget for Hopeful Horizons.

“It’s a cornerstone,” says Hopeful Horizons CEO, Kristin Dubrowski. “It’s also a building block for the rest of the funds that we need to raise to provide all the services that we provide.”

The grants were approved earlier this year and will start rolling out on October 1st.