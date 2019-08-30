Groups in Bulloch County preparing to help those in need after the storm

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Dorian is still days away from making landfall in the Southeastern U.S. but a few groups in Bulloch County are already preparing to help those who may be affected.

Christian Social Ministries and Fostering Bulloch are gathering supplies to send to communities in need after the storm. They are collecting non-perishable foods, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

One organizer, John Long, said they’re also prepping a mobile kitchen to serve hot meals to those who lose power.

” To be able to come in and grab a hot meal and not have to worry about paying for it, and a good nutritious meal. Then maybe take some to go and then they can go back and start putting their lives back together, means a lot to people,” Long said.

If you would like to donate you can bring items to these locations:

Christian Social Ministries- 122 East Parrish Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458

Christian Social Ministries- #10 College Plaza (Fair Rd), Statesboro, Georgia 30458

Fostering Bulloch- 2505 Watering Hole Ct, Statesboro GA 30458