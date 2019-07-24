Groups in Bulloch County collecting school supplies for students in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) -As the start date for the first day of school draws closer, organizations in Bulloch County are making sure students in need- are prepared for class.

Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch County and United Way of Southeast Georgia are coming together to collect school supplies for deserving students.

They are placing boxes throughout Statesboro and asking community members to donate any supplies they can.

Carey Melton, the Executive Director for the United Way of Southeast Georgia, said making sure the students in need get the school supplies they deserve hopefully helps them worry less when heading back to school.

” Not having the school supplies and not being prepared can bring on insecurity, low self-esteem, and lead to failure. If we all work together as a community and work on getting these back to school supplies, then we know we can give a chance to all Bulloch County kids to succeed,” Melton said.

The school drive will be going on until this Friday. The supplies will be given Bulloch County Schools and their counselors will distribute it to the students on the first day of school.

You can find boxes to donate at these locations:

180 Fitness, Bulloch First, Citizens Bank of the South – Statesboro, Colony Bank, CORE Credit Union, Morris Bank, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co., Renasant Bank, GB Bank Group, Statesboro Regional Library, Synovus, The Heritage Bank, Trinity Presbyterian Church of Statesboro, St. Matthews Catholic Church, Statesboro Family YMCA