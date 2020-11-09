Group of residents and business owners on Tybee Island petition alcohol ban, noise ordinance

TYBEE ISLAND, G.a. (WSAV) – Residents and business owners of Tybee Island came together to petition the city’s alcohol ban and noise ordinance implemented by City Council.

The group is known as ‘OneTybee’, formed to create better communication between residents and city government. With many citizens in opposition of the open container ban and noise ordinance, the group is working to get rid of them. They say the ban not only negatively affects businesses on the island, but also takes away from the laid back atmosphere that everyone enjoys.

“It’s not just a matter of the businesses, it’s a matter of the community too. We are fortunate down here and we have made it down here through this pandemic, including the bars and restaurants. People come to Savannah for the same reasons they go to New Orleans or Las Vegas and that is to have fun and Tybee gets a part of that too,” explains group organizer, John Bremer.

The city responded by forming a group of city council members to actively find better solutions to resident’s concerns.

“The council has formed a working group to get members to look at alternative solutions to the elimination of open carry of alcohol and made it to so each council member will appoint a business owner and a resident to try to workout some alternative solutions,” says Tybee City Manager, Shawn Gillen.

Tybee Island City council will meet Thursday to discuss ways to cut back on the issues related to alcohol and noise with minimal affect to residents and business owners.