SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Greenbriar Children’s Center has announced the grand opening of the Greenbriar Infant Center on April 5, on its main campus at 3709 Hopkins Street in Savannah.

Tours to view the new center will start at 10 a.m. and the ribbon cutting will happen at 10 a.m. as well.

“The opening of the infant center represents the return of very young children to the campus of Greenbriar”, said Dr. Connie Cooper, the President of the Board of Directors of Greenbriar.

For more information you can visit the Greenbriar Center’s web page.