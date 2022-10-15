RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — Hundreds enjoyed the nice weather this afternoon in JF Gregory Park where the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is on its second day.

The carnival, with many rides to turn your stomach upside down, was in full swing as well as dozens of food vendors selling all kinds of food, but the seafood was the big seller.

There is also entertainment which began at 4 p.m. featuring numerous artists and the headliners tonight are Dena Carter and John Micheal Montgomery.

The festival continues throughout today and until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow.