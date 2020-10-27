Grants available for HHI non-profit organizations

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island has received an additional allocation of $391,875 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for COVID-19 relief.

The town is partnering with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry for the second time to offer grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations that predominantly serve low to moderate-income residents of Hilton Head Island.

The foundation is now accepting grant applications up to $75,000 for projects or programs that meet HUD criteria. The deadline date for applications is November 16, 2020. To apply for a grant, click here.

This will be the second round of grants awarded to nonprofit organizations. In the first round of funding, $155,000 was awarded to local non-profits.