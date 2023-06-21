PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A grandfather died after attempting to save his grandson who was in distress while in the ocean on Pawleys Island.

Pawleys Island police tell News 2 that a 70-year-old Columbia man, who was visiting the island with his family, saw his 9-year-old grandson in distress around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He went into the water to save the child but began to experience issues himself.

A person went into the water with a paddleboard to rescue the pair. They brought the man in and people who were on the beach attempted CPR, but the man died.

The child was taken to an area hospital out of caution after he ingested salt water.

“We were down there visiting some friends and we saw them struggling to get him in. There’s another friend of ours in the family who is a nurse, and I’m a nurse for 40 years, and we just started CPR on him,” said Melissa, who attempted to save the man’s life.

“A couple of other people came and helped us. The paramedics came and they took over and took him away. He never regained consciousness,” she added.

Police say the incident happened off Shell Road on the north end of the island.

Midway Fire and Rescue responded along with Pawleys Island PD. When officers arrived, they said beachgoers were already attempting CPR.