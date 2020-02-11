Graduation venue change sparks response from Georgia Southern students

SAVANNAH Ga., (WSAV) – Seniors at the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern will be walking across a different stage during the Spring graduation ceremony.

The school has changed the venue from the Savannah Convention Center to on-campus at the intramural sports field. The decision has left students like Kate Ellis, dissapointed.

“It’s been a build up for these past four years to graduate downtown in the Convention Center,” she explains.

Ellis created an online petition to the President of the University highlighting all of her concerns with the new venue. The petition sparked a large response from other students regarding the quality of the intramural fields and the overall unfairness of the decision. Ellis says she was overwhelmed by the engagement online.

“Within two days it had over 2,000 signatures and right now it’s over 3,000 signatures. All the comments on it have been really supportive of the Armstrong students and how we just haven’t been treated fairly,” she adds.

One of the biggest concerns for Ellis and petition contributors is the size of the field and it potentially leading to less tickets each student receives. However, John Lester, the Vice President of Communications at the school, says they worked to not make ticket limitations an issue.

“Instead of doing multiple ceremonies in a smaller venue where tickets were limited, we’ll do it in one large ceremony like in Paulson where we have more options for students to bring a larger number of guests,” Lester explains.

Ellis says the school sent an e-mail communicating there was nothing else it could do at this time. She says she hopes her concerns will lead to better planning on behalf of the Armstrong campus in the future.