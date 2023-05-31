COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster asked the South Carolina National Guard to deploy its troops to the southern border.

In the statement by Gov. McMaster, he is sending troopers at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott “to help hold the line on the Southern border” following the ongoing national security crisis following the end of Title 42.

“The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison,” said Governor McMaster.

The goal of deployment is July 1.