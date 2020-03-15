South Carolina to close all schools, DHEC investigating 9 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.

The governor held a press conference Sunday afternoon with state public health officials to give an update on COVID-19.

Watch the full press conference above.

McMaster ordered all schools in the state to close, starting Monday, March 16 through March 31. This includes Pre-K through 12, all universities, colleges and technical colleges.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said teachers and school administrators are working on plans to continue distance learning during the closings. She also said there are plans in place to make sure meals are provided to students in need. The state has requested that all standardized testing be cancelled this school year.

McMaster also announced that all South Carolina elections have been pushed back until May 1.

In addition, McMaster announced that he asked all utility companies to suspend disconnection due to nonpayments for the duration of the state of emergency. State employees will no longer be allowed to travel for non-work related reasons.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also confirmed the agency is investigating nine additional cases of COVID-19, brining to total number of cases statewide to 28.

Three of the new cases are reported from commercial labs. One of them is in Kershaw County. This person is a middle-aged daycare employee who has no identified source of exposure. The patient had symptoms after their last day at work. This patient is isolating at home.

The other two cases reported from commercial labs are from Horry County. These are elderly people who had known exposure to a confirmed case. These patients are currently isolated at home.

The other six new cases are reported from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. Two of these cases are from Kershaw County and are household contacts of a previously reported case. One person is elderly and is hospitalized in isolation. The other is a middle-aged individual and is isolating at home.

One of the other cases from DHEC’s lab is from Horry County and is elderly. Two are from Anderson County and are middle-aged. They are both hospitalized in isolation. The final case is from Greenville County and is a young adult who recently visited Spain. This patient is isolated at home.

As mentioned above, one of the Kershaw County patients is a childcare worker at Bethesda Daycare. This person was not ill while working, and there are no known contacts at the childcare facility at this time, according to DHEC. The daycare is being guided on infection control and preventing spread. It is currently closed.

McMaster stressed that South Carolina is equipped with proper testing in the needed amount. He said labs will be resupplied with tests this week.

The governor also asked that South Carolinians not panic. He said right now, it is important to use common sense to protect the community and wash hands. He also urged people not to hoard supplies like toilet paper, disinfectant, cold medicine, and more as stores across the country are experiencing empty shelves.

McMaster requested that all social gatherings, indoor and outdoor, be limited to 100 people or less in attendance.

Watch the full press conference above.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus HERE.