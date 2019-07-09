Gov. Kemp visits Savannah, pledges to support police in fight against gangs

Gov. Kemp at the Georgia Gang Investigators Conference in Savannah (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Tuesday gang conference is the first of two stops in Savannah for governor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor is taking a stand with other state and local officials in the fight against criminal street gangs.

Gov. Brian Kemp visited Savannah Tuesday morning to speak at the opening ceremony of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association’s annual training conference, and pledge his support of law enforcement to combat gang violence in the state.

First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds and U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine also attended the first day of the conference, which ends on Friday.

The theme of this summer’s conference is “Policing in a State of Crisis.”

The conference was the first of Gov. Kemp’s two stops in the Savannah area on Tuesday. He’s scheduled at 2:30 p.m. to tour the state’s Quick Start facility at the Georgia Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in Pooler.

Georgia Quick Start is considered the country’s top workforce training program, providing customized workforce training free of charge to qualified businesses in Georgia for more than four decades.

