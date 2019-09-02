Gov. Kemp visiting Savannah for Dorian press conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and other state officials are heading to Savannah Monday for a press conference and roundtable discussion on Hurricane Dorian preparations.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the governor as well as Chatham County officials, State Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson.

The presser will be followed by a roundtable discussion on storm preparations at the Georgia Ports Authority.

The governor and his team are also heading to Brunswick for another press conference at 1:45 p.m.