Poultry facility brings new jobs to Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The ribbon has been cut on a new poultry processing plant in Sylvania.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was a part of Monday’s grand opening celebration at Claxton Poultry’s newest facility.

The governor has been highlighting businesses on his Georgia Made Tour in an effort to encourage Georgians to buy and support locally.

The plant provides product to Chik-Fil-A, Popeyes, KFC, a WalMart, and Bojangles.

The 33,000 square foot facility opened in June with 75 full-time workers. Today, there are 187.

