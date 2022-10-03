SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency as the region deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Both orders will be effective through November 11, 2022.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a written statement. “As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high. While my executive orders cannot undo the mess caused by Washington, I hope that they alleviate some of the additional strain placed on Georgians by the lingering impact of this major storm.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 62 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. Since the state tax on motor fuel was first suspended in March of this year, Georgians have saved approximately $800 million at the pump.

Governor Kemp’s executive orders can be found here.