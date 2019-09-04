Gov. Kemp expands State of Emergency to nine more counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County releases a fact sheet for county residents needing help during the Hurricane Dorian event. The fact sheet includes information from transportation, shelter, health and more. Read the fact sheet below:

FACT SHEET Chatham County remains under a Hurricane Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Storm Surge Warning, and Tropical Storm Warning. This means the conditions are favorable for tornadoes and tropical storm force winds. Expected winds for Chatham County are 45-55 mph sustained and 65 mph gusts. The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded with rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach 3 to 5 feet above ground if peak surge occurs during high tide. Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds with potential of peak rainfall of 4-8 inches. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding will depend on how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances. It is likely that Highway 80 to Tybee Island and other low-lying roadways will be inundated with water during high tide periods.