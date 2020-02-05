Gould Elementary practices tornado drill, part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

GARDEN CITY, Ga, (WSAV) – Spring is coming soon bringing with it the threat of severe weather.

As a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, students and staff at Carrie E. Gould Elementary participated in a state wide tornado drill. The morning was dedicated to making sure students and teachers knew what to do in the case of a real emergency.

Principal of the school, James Roszkowiak, says it’s important to know what to do before an emergency happens.

“When you do a drill we want it to be an almost authentic drill because you never know when an emergency will happen,” he explains.

The school also makes sure that students, teachers and staff are on the same page when it comes to safety precautions and technique.

“We actively train the children because we wanna make sure that when they get into the position, they know exactly what to do and the staff too. We go over this with the staff and the staff goes over it with the teachers and we continuously make sure everyone is on board and has the same training,” says school resource officer, Steven Doyle.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues with Thursday and Friday focusing on Lightning and Flood safety.