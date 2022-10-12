SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is hosting an organization-wide hiring event. The event will be held October 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Center on Sallie Mood Drive.

The event is a walk in event so no pre-registration is required. The organization is hiring for full and part-time positions including Manufacturing, Cleaning Professionals, Retail Associates and Warehouse Production techs.

They say that they offer competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, shopping discounts and learning and growth opportunities.

Applicants will want to “dress for success” when they arrive as interviews will be on-site.